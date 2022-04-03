BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol arrested four people Saturday night as part of a joint “Street Racing Enforcement Operation.”

The operation happened between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. The zero-tolerance operation targeted offenses related to illegal “streetracing,” which BPD said has repeatedly put residents at risk.

According to BPD, numerous car crashes have been linked to illegal street racing, some of which lead to serious injury and sometimes even death.

In addition to the four arrests, officers issued 39 citations and impounded 13 cars. Two of the four arrests made that night were made of DUI drivers.

BPD and CHP said they are committed to making sure traffic remains safe for everyone and will continue their no-tolerance enforcement efforts to help curb illegal street racing and reckless driving.

Anyone with information regarding street racing or reckless driving is encouraged to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.