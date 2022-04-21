BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of inappropriately touching females was identified through a photo lineup by four of six alleged victims, including teen girls, police said in reports filed in court.

Additionally, cellphone data records place Joe Anthony Cisneros in the area of five of the offenses at the time they occurred, according to the filings.

Cisneros, 32, was arrested March 29 and charged with six counts of sexual battery. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.

The alleged incidents occurred in January and February at multiple locations, including near Golden Valley High School, police said.

Cisneros’ next hearing is scheduled May 12.