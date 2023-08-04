BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple vehicles collided after deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office pursued a suspect on Friday night.

According to KCSO, deputies were in a pursuit with another driver, a felony suspect who is now under arrest. The driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Niles Street and Fairfax Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses on scene say the hoods of both vehicles were badly damaged. One witness told a 17 News photojournalist the suspect was chased going north on Fairfax Road and went head on with a vehicle starting to turn east on Niles Street, and the suspect’s vehicle caught fire.

Deputies are still assessing the injuries of those involved in the crash, according to KCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.