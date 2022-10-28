MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County.

The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according to officials.

The SIT operation’s mission was to conduct compliance checks on individuals who are on active parole, probation or post release community supervision.

A total of 54 law enforcement officers participated in the operation. A total of 80 people were searched or contacted during the operation, the department said.

Officers from the McFarland, Delano, Shafter, Ridgecrest, Taft, California City Police Departments, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern Probation Department, and California Department of Corrections conducted compliance checks in hopes to prevent criminal and gang activity in the McFarland, Delano and northern Kern County communities, according to the McFarland Police Department.