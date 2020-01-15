Motorist charged in crash that killed motorcyclist David Fletcher changed clothing afterward, denied driving: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman criminally charged in a collision that fatally injured a motorcyclist left the scene of the crash, changed her clothing at a nearby restaurant and denied driving the other vehicle, according to court documents.

Trumonika Johnson is accused of driving away from a collision in the 200 block of Coffee Road after hitting David Fletcher, 73, the evening of Dec. 31.

Fletcher was taken to Kern Medical, where he died three days later.

Johnson, 40, has pleaded not guilty to hit and run causing death or permanent serious injury, driving while her license is suspended and not having insurance.

David Fletcher

As Fletcher lay in the roadway, the documents said, Johnson drove to the nearby Cafe Rio restaurant. Police found her 2003 white Ford Expedition parked just south of the business.

An employee told police a “suspicious female subject,” later identified as Johnson, had entered, sat down then visited the restroom several times. She changed her clothing during one of those visits.

Officers entered the restaurant and saw Johnson open the restroom door about two inches and peek through the opening, according to the documents. An officer motioned for her to come out and speak to him, which she did.

Johnson initially told officers she wasn’t driving the Expedition at the time of the crash, but later recanted her story and admitted to being behind the wheel. She didn’t appear to be under the influence of drugs, and a breath test returned a 0.00 reading for alcohol.

She possessed an Indiana identification card which she retrieved from the front seat storage compartment of the Expedition, the documents said. Her driver’s license had been suspended.

Johnson is next due in court Thursday, according to court records.