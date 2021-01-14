Motorcyclist wanted in hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month in which someone was injured.

Police said the crash happened about 4:07 p.m. Dec. 26 on Planz Road near South Chester Avenue. A surveillance image was released of a motorcycle that left the scene, described as a blue Suzuki GSXR, possibly a model from 2017 to 2019. The rider was described as a Hispanic male wearing light-colored pants, possible black jacket and helmet.

Anyone with information about the rider’s identity is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 661-326-3957 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-326-7111.