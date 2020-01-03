Motorcyclist injured in Tuesday hit-and-run crash has died, friend says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist who was hit by an SUV on Tuesday has died, according to a close friend.

David Fletcher suffered a severe head injury in a hit-and-run crash on Coffee Road just north of the intersection at Gosford Road and Stockdale Highway and was taken to Kern Medical.

Marc Sandall said he was with Fletcher’s family at the hospital Friday afternoon when Fletcher died.

According to police, Trumonikia Fields-Johnson, 40, was driving a white SUV north on Coffee Road and made an unsafe lane change when she struck Fletcher’s motorcycle.

She left the scene, and officers found the SUV abandoned nearby, according to police. They located Fields-Johnson hiding in a restaurant and arrested her on suspicion of hit and run and driving on a suspended license.

Fields-Johnson has bailed out of custody.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.