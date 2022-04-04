BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who allegedly crashed a motorcycle while leading police on a chase was found in possession of fentanyl and may have been under the influence, police said in a warrant.

Nolan Chott was arrested the night of March 30. Several containers of fentanyl pills and a gun were found in a bag he had been carrying, according to the warrant.

The chase began when a sergeant saw a motorcycle speeding in the 1200 block of Brown Street, police said. The sergeant turned on his spotlight and the motorcycle accelerated to about 80 mph and fled the area, according to the warrant.

The sergeant circled around and eventually found Ott in the roadway with moderate to major injuries, having apparently crashed, the warrant says. The sergeant said the motorcycle at the scene was the same bike that fled from him.

The bag containing the pills and gun was in the roadway by the crash scene, according to the warrant. An officer recognized the bag as belonging to Ott as he had been carrying it when he was arrested in February on drug-related offenses.