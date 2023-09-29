BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist is dead after refusing to stop during an attempted traffic stop Friday morning in East Bakersfield, prompting officials to conduct a “critical incident investigation,” authorities said.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers tried to pull the motorcyclist over for a code violation near the intersection of Haley and Pacific streets. After the officer turned on the patrol cars sirens, the unidentified motorcyclist fled southbound and crashed into a fence at the intersection of Robinson and Kentucky streets around 1:37 a.m.

The officer requested medical aid for the man who was then transported to a hospital, where he later died. The motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet.

BPD has launched a “critical incident investigation” and will release body-camera footage and more information “as the investigation permits,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.