Motorcyclist arrested after leading deputies on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcyclist was arrested early this morning after leading deputies on a pursuit.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Rosedale Highway. The vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit.

Deputies were eventually able to catch up to the motorcycle in the 8200 block of Fuller Drive near the Highway 184 intersection. The driver was arrested on suspicion of evading police, reckless driving and other offenses.