BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Monday scheduled a motions hearing and trial date for two men charged in the death of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor as he charged his electric vehicle.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, and Sebastian Parra, 23, are charged with murder and attempted robbery in the Aug. 24 shooting death of Benny Alcala Jr.

Sebastian Parra, file image

Roberts’ attorney, Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, told the court she’ll be ready for trial once she receives the grand jury transcript. Parra’s attorney, Timothy Hennessy, is currently in another trial.

Judge Eric Bradshaw set a motions hearing for March 29 and trial for April 19.

Roberts was charged in early September and Parra served as the prosecution’s key witness during his preliminary hearing. He testified Roberts targeted Alcala, 43, believing the counselor had money because he was charging an electric vehicle near the Target on Stockdale Highway.

Parra said he had nothing to do with the killing and had only met Roberts that night. A grand jury indicted Parra in December. Both men are being held without bail.