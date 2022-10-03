BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Inglewood man accused of raping and killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre is due in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing.

It’s unclear what will be discussed. At least one motion was filed last week but remains sealed. A gag order issued in the case bars attorneys and investigators, among others, from discussing it.

Armando Cruz, 26, faces the death penalty if convicted as charged in Alatorre’s slaying. He is represented by Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard and Deputy Public Defender Thomas Pope.

The case is being prosecuted by Christine Antonios and Tyson McCoy.

It’s alleged Cruz met Alatorre online and picked her up late July 1, 2020. Alatorre was initially reported as a missing person but a neighbor’s surveillance footage showed her getting in a white pickup, according to court filings.

The truck and online messages led investigators to Cruz, who admitted raping and killing the teen, the filings said.