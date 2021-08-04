UPDATE: Two convicted of murder in Delano prison killing

UPDATE (8/4): Delano prison inmates Dustin Henthorn and Lynden Vanatti were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of another inmate who was stabbed 72 times in the neck and chest.

The victim, Allen Fagerson, 56, was disabled with severe scoliosis and used a walker, prosecutors said. He died within minutes.

It’s believed he was targeted because he had a prior conviction for misdemeanor solicitation of lewd acts, according to a District Attorney’s office news release.

Both Henthorn and Vanatti are members of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, prosecutors said.

They face life without parole at their Aug. 31 sentencing.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A court date to hear motions filed in the case of a Delano prison inmate accused of stabbing to death another inmate has been postponed to September.

Originally scheduled for last week, the motions hearing in the case of Dustin Henthorn, 26, is now set for Sept. 4.

Henthorn is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges in the death of Allen Lee Fagerson, 56.

According to court documents, a sergeant at North Kern State Prison received word at 9:18 a.m. July 20, 2017, that Fagerson would be killed.

The sergeant immediately contacted guards to check Fagerson’s cell. A correctional officer arrived to find Henthorn, breathing heavily and sweating, inside Fagerson’s cell.

Fagerson was lying unresponsive on his back on the lower bunk, an object sticking out of his upper chest, the documents say.

Handcuffed and brought to another area for evidence to be collected, Henthorn, the documents say, laughed and said, “I’ll make this easy on you guys. I have no comment, but I was caught red-handed, locked in the cell.”

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Oct. 24.