Motions for new trial denied for convicted murderer Leslie Chance, sentencing set for Sept. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Motions for a new trial were denied Wednesday for former elementary school principal Leslie Chance, convicted in January of murder in the shooting death of her husband.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16. She faces 50 years to life in prison.

In denying the motions, Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer said he found no credible evidence of juror misconduct, and he stands by rulings he made during trial regarding evidence that was not timely presented to the jury. He said he will leave it up to the Fifth District Court of Appeals to review those rulings.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer addresses defense motions during a hearing Wednesday in the case of convicted murderer Leslie Chance.

Brehmer said he understood the importance of the issues raised by the defense, and the people that are impacted. He said he thoroughly reviewed those issues.

“I’ve looked at (the motions) every single day,” he said.

Chance, 53, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Todd Chance, 45. Her sentencing has been postponed multiple times due to an illness she suffered, concerns of holding the hearing amid the coronavirus pandemic and motions for a new trial based on what her attorney argued were multiple incidents of juror misconduct, as well as failure by the sheriff’s office to collect and book all evidence.

But prosecutors Andrea Kohler and Art Norris argued there were no legal grounds for granting a new trial. Kohler said the juror who spoke with Lidgett about alleged misconduct described the deliberations “vastly different” from other jurors.

While the one juror claimed there was a “bullying-type atmosphere”, others said everyone was allowed to share their thoughts during the deliberation process. Kohler said the description given in the affidavits is of a hard-working jury that went through the evidence and listened to all opinions

Prosecutors said Leslie Chance planned and carried out the Aug. 25, 2013, killing of her husband after discovering flirtatious text messages between him and a former girlfriend. She shot him twice in the chest and left his body in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road.

After shooting him, prosecutors said, Leslie Chance abandoned her husband’s Mustang in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood and made her way home by taxi and walking. She later tried to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the shooting.