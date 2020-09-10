Motion to reduce animal cruelty charge to a misdemeanor under consideration for woman charged with dragging dog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern judge on Thursday took under consideration a motion to reduce an animal cruelty charge from a felony to a misdemeanor in the case of a woman charged with dragging a small dog from an electric scooter.

Judge Michael G. Bush will issue a ruling on the matter at a later date in the case of Elaine Rosa, whose trial, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 21, has been pushed back to Oct. 26 to give him time to respond.

Defense counsel argued the evidence presented in the case doesn’t rise to the level of a felony. Attorneys said what happened was essentially an accident that resulted in minor injury to the dog.

Attorneys also noted the lasting impact a felony conviction would have on Rosa’s career. They cited her military background and lack of criminal record.

“Ms. Rosa is a Captain in the California Army National Guard and a licensed clinical psychologist,” Los Angeles-based attorney Michael E. Kraut said in the motion. “As part of her job in the National Guard she supports a battalion of 750 people in a leadership position and is directly managing COVID response by the Guard. Ms. Rosa has no criminal record.”

Prosecutors have asked the judge to deny the motion, saying Rosa’s actions meet the standard of criminal negligence in that she recklessly ignored the risk of serious injury or death to the animal. Assistant District Attorney photographs and video clips of the incident as part of their response to the motion.

The incident leading to Rosa’s arrest occurred in January of last year after a woman drove a Bird scooter with a dog dragged behind her. Bystanders confronted the woman, later identified as Rosa, on Pine Street west of downtown, according to court documents.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.