BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has denied a motion to recuse the District Attorney’s office from the case of a man charged with five counts of murder, finding the fact that the man’s former attorney now works for the DA’s office does not prevent him from getting a fair trial.

Louie Perez, who has been in custody since 2018, was represented by Larry Fields until Nov. 12, 2019 — when Fields joined the prosecutor’s office.

Perez’s current attorney, Autumn Paine, argued Fields’ prior representation of her client created a conflict and asked the entire DA’s office be removed from the case.

Paine filed a motion in that was argued in court on Thursday.

“Mr. Perez entrusted his attorney with information that Mr. Perez never imagined would or could make it into the hands of the Kern County District Attorney,” Paine wrote in the motion. “That attorney now works for the very office which is seeking to execute Mr. Perez.”

Prosecutor Joseph Marcano filed a response stating when Fields began working at the DA’s office an office-wide memorandum was sent out regarding potential conflicts of interest in cases Fields had been handling. An “ethical wall” was created between Fields and those cases, he said.

“From the time that Mr. Fields joined the office, he has been walled off from all cases he previously handled as a defense attorney,” Marcano said.

Judge Charles R. Brehmer said he was confident the integrity of the proceedings had been preserved through steps taken by prosecutors, and it wasn’t necessary to recuse the DA’s office as a whole.

Perez, 49, is accused of the following killings:

On Dec. 5, 2018, the body of Victor Manuel Vasquez was found in a bathtub in a southwest Bakersfield apartment.

On Oct. 6, 2018, the bodies of Celenna Sanchez and Jessie James John were found at a home on Lomita Drive.

On June 13, 2018, Samuel Atkinson, 42, and Vincent Paul Valdez, 49, were found dead in a grape vineyard near Arvin. They were bound and beaten, their throats cuts and bodies set on fire, according to court documents.

Four co-defendants charged in the case have taken plea deals, according to court records. A readiness hearing is set for July 13.