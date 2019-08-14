Motion denied for man who argued for resentencing in killing of his adult son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motion brought by a man who argued he should be resentenced for the killing of his adult son because he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his military service has been denied.

Robert Lee Moberly will continue to serve 21 years in prison for the 2006 shooting death of his son, according to prosecutors. His parole date is scheduled for August 2024.

Deputy District Attorney Kim Marshall said the victim’s wife and her children were “thrilled” by the court’s decision, and family members had been prepared to testify in opposition if a new sentencing was granted.

Marshall said Moberly failed to prove his PTSD occurred as a result of his service in the U.S. army. Evidence showed he had mental health and substance abuse issues before his military service, she said.

Moberly shot his son, Thomas Moberly, in the head the evening of Oct. 16, 2006, following a counseling session in which he became furious over comments made by his son’s wife, according to court documents.

Thomas Moberly’s wife and three of his children witnessed the shooting.