Mother of slain infant collecting signatures in hope of keeping killer behind bars

Tammy Bell protested outside the downtown courthouse Thursday the decision to recommend her infant son’s killer for parole.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For more than two decades, Tammy Bell has lived with the pain of losing her infant son to violence.

She believed the man convicted of torturing and beating her child to death would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Michael Todd Panella, courtesy California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

So Bell was stunned earlier this week when the Board of Parole Hearings recommended 50-year-old Michael Todd Panella be released from prison.

Bell, 45, attended Tuesday’s hearing. She said Panella spoke for two hours and described in detail the torture slaying of Johnathan Bell.

The board returned its decision seven minutes after she spoke against his release.

“I was disgusted,” Bell said through tears Thursday morning as she protested the board’s decision outside the downtown courthouse. “I felt like my son was let down. Justice wasn’t served right. I couldn’t believe my ears. I just, I just fell, I just fell to my knees.”

“It’s beyond words,” she said.

Bell and family members are collecting signatures to send to Gov. Gavin Newsom in the hope he’ll overrule the parole board’s decision.

Panella’s pending release is partly a result of amendments passed by the state legislature that in 2020 reduced requirements for “elderly parole.” An inmate now qualifies if they are at least 50 and have served 20 years of their sentence.

Previously, the law required inmates to be at least 60 and serve a minimum of 25 years of their sentence.

Panella has served 20 years of his 25-years-to-life sentence.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer blasted the parole board’s decision, saying justice isn’t served by returning a child torturer and murderer to the streets. She said the changes to the law allow inmates to be considered for elderly parole before they even qualify for a senior discount at McDonald’s.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer criticized the decision recommending parole for murderer Michael Todd Panella.

“Years ago, the parole board did not recommend parole for murderers,” Zimmer told 17 News. “They did not. But with Governor Newsom, he gets to appoint the parole board. So with the attitudes with Governor Newsom and his appointees and the changes in the law we see murderers being paroled now fairly frequently.”

Zimmer said parole has a place for certain people. She said someone who makes a terrible mistake and does everything they can to reform should be given an opportunity.

But some crimes are so horrific the offender should remain locked up, she said.

“He tortured this baby, this infant over a weeks’ period of time,” Zimmer said.

Bell and Panella began dating in 1999. Shortly afterward, she began noticing bruises on Johnathan.

On Nov. 27, 1999, Bell left Johnathan with Panella in the afternoon while she went to find methamphetamine, according to court documents. She returned around 7 p.m. to find Johnathan in bed, apparently sleeping.

Bell left again and returned a few hours later. She got in bed with Johnathan about midnight and reached for him, she told investigators. His body was cold and hard.

She screamed and called 911. Law enforcement arrived and Jonathan was pronounced dead at the scene. Panella was arrested.

Jail informants said they overheard Panella bragging he would get away with murder, “just like O.J. Simpson,” and that he admitted he “killed the little bastard,” court filings say.

It’s also alleged Panella told a witness who was also in custody and who he knew would testify against him that she would be “taken care of” if she didn’t change her story.

A jury found Panella guilty of first-degree murder and assault of a child under 8 resulting in death.