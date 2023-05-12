BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The mother of a suspected Bakersfield sextortionist believes her son is innocent and claims evidence will show it.

Walter Gray Jr. was arrested after police launched an investigation last fall and found that he allegedly targeted three underage girls.

Yet, despite the felony charges Gray is facing, his mother maintains that he is not guilty and is standing with her son.

“It’s a lot of young black men in jail because they didn’t have anybody fighting for them and they are innocent my son is not going to be like that because until the day I die I’m going to fight for my child,” Walter’s mother Sherry Gray said.

Sherry Gray says her son Walter Gray Jr. is not the villain he is being painted to be.

However, Gray is accused of sexual abuse with a minor, contacting a minor with intent to have sex, possessing child pornography and extortion.

According to police documents, Gray had intimate videos and photos from multiple victims from 13-16 years old. Multiple victims alleged that Gray convinced them to send pictures and then threatened to post them if they didn’t send him money.

“I don’t know how he threatening them to do something when he has a girlfriend, he aint got no car, he aint got no money, if he was threatening with cards where the money at?” Gray said.

Gray pleaded not guilty in court but according to the police report, he has admitted that all of the instances occurred. Yet, his mother said police coerced him into admission.

“Literally it was 9-10 guns on us […] we all were afraid, he ain’t never been in trouble a day in his life he doesn’t know what to do,” Gray said.

But she says she will stand with him if he is found guilty.

“If he did wrong, he has to stand accountable for it, I’m not upholding nobody that’s wrong […] I love my son and I’m going to stand with him right or wrong you know what I’m saying but some of that stuff is not true,” Gray said.

Gray is due back in court later this month.