Mother kidnaps 2 children against court order, possibly fleeing to Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children Luis Cabrera-Tafoya, 8, and Yamin Pimentel, 6, who were abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order.

They were last seen on Nov. 15. It’s unknown what they were wearing.

Luis Cabrera-Tafoya is described as 4’2″, weighing 61 pounds, Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Yamin Pimentel is described as 3’10”, weighing 39 pounds, Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Alvarez has a felony warrant out for her arrest and is possibly fleeing for the Mexican border.



Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2021-00147728 and 2021-00147658.