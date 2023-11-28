BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman whose 15-year-old son ended up in a deadly crash after she gave him the keys to her Dodge Challenger had her preliminary hearing postponed on Tuesday.

Candie Springer faces a felony child cruelty charge and a misdemeanor charge of allowing an unlicensed person to drive. She’s due back in court in February for a hearing at which a judge will decide whether there’s enough evidence for the case to proceed.

Springer told police she gave her son, Jace Springer, the keys to the Dodge on June 10 to make a quick trip to the market, according to court filings.

Instead, the teen picked up friends and tore around city streets at speeds in excess of 100 mph, say documents filed by police. He later drove recklessly through Polo Community Park and led police on a chase.

The Dodge hit a tree as Jace attempted to turn from Noriega Road onto Philadelphia Avenue, documents said. The car was traveling 43 mph at impact.

A passenger suffered major head trauma and died on June 22. Two other passengers and Jace received injuries including broken bones.

Last month, Jace accepted a plea agreement in juvenile court and must complete 200 hours in a juvenile work program and follow probation terms. The plea resulted in convictions on charges including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.