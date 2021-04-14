Mother accused of killing her children in Reseda, enters not guilty for alleged Kern carjacking, attempted carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liliana Carrillo, the woman described as the “prime suspect” in the killing of her three children in Southern California, pleaded not guilty in a Kern County courtroom to carjacking and attempted carjacking charges as she escaped authorities on Saturday.

Carrillo, 30, is accused of carjacking and theft of one vehicle and an attempted carjacking of a second vehicle, in charges filed by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. The alleged crimes occurred within moments of each other on Saturday.

Liliana Carrillo / KGET

She pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in a Bakersfield courtroom and is due back in court on May 7. She is being held on $2 million bail.

The sheriff’s office said Carrillo crashed a vehicle she was driving along Highway 65 near Gretlein Road around 11 a.m. Deputies said Carrillo carjacked another vehicle and fled towards Tulare County where she was arrested later that day.

Los Angeles police have identified Carrillo as the sole suspect in the deaths of her three children. Their bodies were found Saturday morning in Reseda.