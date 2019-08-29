UPDATE: Mother who abducted 8-year-old daughter arrested, child located, CHP says

UPDATE: The girl has been located and her mother taken into custody.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The biological mother of an 8-year-old girl abducted the child during a supervised visit Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Susana Sanchez-Moreno, 8, is considered at risk after being taken by Susana Andrade Sanchez, officers said. They’re believed to be traveling in a 2018 black Nissan Altima, license plate unknown.

Sanchez, 38, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. Susana is described as 4-foot-8, 80 pounds, brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.