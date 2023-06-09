BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge has ruled the case against a 51-year-old man accused in a deadly stabbing at a motel on Union Avenue can proceed.

A judge at a preliminary hearing on Friday found there was enough evidence to order David Nutt to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder, and scheduled a hearing later this month at which a trial date will be set.

Nutt was arrested in the May 18 slaying of Moses Lee Campbell, 47, at La Mirage Motel. A witness told police the stabbing occurred just outside a room as Campbell leaned against a railing. He suffered a stab wound to the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police reports say.

Nutt was taken into custody without incident about 30 minutes later, reports say. A large kitchen knife was found on a roof near the motel, according to the reports.