BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the capture of an inmate who escaped from a Nevada County conservation camp on Saturday.

Malachi Thomas, 19, was captured on Aug. 26, just after 10:30 a.m. Special agents found Thomas in Fresno and transported him to North Kern State Prison, according to CDCR.

His case will be referred to the Nevada County District Attorney; Thomas will be considered for charges related to escaping the facility.

CDCR received Thomas from Fresno County on May 9. Thomas was sentenced to serve seven years for assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury as a second striker with enhancements for use of a firearm.