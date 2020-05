BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were seized from a residence in downtown Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 9 a.m., officers conducted a search of a residence at 18th Street and Union Avenue and found that the residence was being used for indoor marijuana cultivation. Officers seized 775 plants, 160 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

Ten people were detained in connection with the incident, according to the department.