More than $500,000 in cannabis seized from unlicensed marijuana dispensary, investigators say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities seized more than $500,000 of cannabis flower and concentrate from an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in west Bakersfield.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control seized the drugs after serving a warrant Wednesday at Bakersfield’s Best 20 Cap at Stockdale Highway and McDonald Way, investigators said. In addition to the marijuana, they also seized an illegal firearm.

“Selling cannabis goods without a state license or at a location that is not licensed is a violation of state law,” investigators said.

