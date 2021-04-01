More than 50,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth found following traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies seized more than 50,000 fentanyl pills and 3 pounds of methamphetamine following a traffic stop Wednesday in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

The driver, Jose Mario Quintero Beltran, 31, gave permission to search the vehicle after deputies stopped him in the area of South H Street and Panama Lane, officials said. Several thousand fentanyl pills were found in the rear passenger compartment.

Detectives were called to the scene and obtained a search warrant for Beltran’s home on Townsley Avenue, northeast of Sequoia Middle School. More drugs were seized there, including the meth and 18 kilograms of cocaine, according to sheriff’s officials.

Beltran was arrested on a number of drug-related charges, and a 17-year passenger was booked into Juvenile Hall on drug-related offenses.