More than 5,000 marijuana plants seized at Caliente grow site

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CALIENTE, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,000 marijuana plants and several boxes of ammunition were seized Wednesday from a grow site in the area of Big Hart Canyon, according to a court filing.

On Monday, a sheriff’s helicopter discovered a number of marijuana gardens in the mountainous area, the document says.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized the following: 5,362 live marijuana plants; 2,030 pounds of processed marijuana; eight boxes of .30-30 Winchester ammunition; a 30-round PMAG; a 10-round AK magazine; a bag containing a “large” amount of ammunition; and a 2-pound sample of processed marijuana.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News