More than 5,000 marijuana plants seized at Caliente grow site

CALIENTE, Calif. (KGET) — More than 5,000 marijuana plants and several boxes of ammunition were seized Wednesday from a grow site in the area of Big Hart Canyon, according to a court filing.

On Monday, a sheriff’s helicopter discovered a number of marijuana gardens in the mountainous area, the document says.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized the following: 5,362 live marijuana plants; 2,030 pounds of processed marijuana; eight boxes of .30-30 Winchester ammunition; a 30-round PMAG; a 10-round AK magazine; a bag containing a “large” amount of ammunition; and a 2-pound sample of processed marijuana.