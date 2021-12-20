More than 50 rounds fired in shooting that wounded two adults, juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 50 rounds were fired in a shooting Sunday night that wounded two adults and a 16-year-old walking in south Bakersfield, police said.

The suspects led police on a vehicle chase in which the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle and became disabled on Highway 58, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Five people were arrested and three guns seized.

Yazmin Walker, 24, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, felony evading, hit and run and gang- and-gun-related offenses, while Jerrell Hubbard, 19, Huey Conerly, 19, Michael Webber, 21, and Daveon Davis, 21, were arrested for investigation of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and gang- and-gun-related offenses, police said.

The shots were fired from a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the 6300 block of Castleford Street, according to BPD. The victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, police said.

At about 10:50 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle in the area of 34th and L streets and a chase began. The suspect vehicle collided with another motorist who did not suffer injuries, police said.

The suspect vehicle became disabled on westbound Highway 58 west of Union Avenue, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.