More than 400 marijuana plants seized in Caliente

CALIENTE, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 404 marijuana plants, 389.9 pounds of processed marijuana and 79.8 pounds of concentrated THC were among the items seized from a marijuana grow, according to a court document.

Authorities seized the drugs, an iPhone and a notebook labeled “Finance” during the execution of a search warrant July 15 on Stagecoach Drive, according to the document.

A greenhouse and an open-sided structure for shading and protecting plants from the wind were found on the property, the document says.

