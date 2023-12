BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A total of 2,573 marijuana plants were seized and destroyed from a grow site in the Delano area, according to California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The grow site was found Dec. 4 about a half-mile north of Cecil Avenue and west of Wasco Pond Road, according to a warrant filed by the department. Nine greenhouse structures were located.

The plants were seized on Dec. 14, according to the warrant.