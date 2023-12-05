BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than $18,000 in commercial and industrial tools were stolen last week from four work trucks, Tehachapi police said.

The thefts occurred between 12:30 to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 30 from vehicles parked in two residential driveways and a hotel parking lot, according to a department news release. The thief was in a newer-model white Chevrolet Traverse with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Jason Dunham at 661-822-2222 extension 209 or Detective Mike Adams at 661-822-2222 extension 207.