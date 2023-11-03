BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last month, four thieves made off with a large haul of high-end makeup from the Sephora store on Stockdale Highway, according to a warrant.

Police quickly identified one of the suspects. They arrested her, the warrant says, and she admitted pilfering items.

When police arrived at her home, they found far more than what was stolen from Sephora, according to the warrant. A number of items had Walgreens and CVS labels.

In all, the warrant says, investigators seized 1,815 beauty products from the home.