More than 150 citations issued in joint speed enforcement operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 150 citations were issued in a speed enforcement operation this morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it partnered with the California Highway Patrol for the operation, which took place on the Westside Parkway between 6 a.m. and noon. The department said 155 citations were issued, of which two were for distracted driving and seven for seatbelt violations.

Two vehicles were impounded as part of the operation, according to BPD.

“The CHP is responsible for protecting life and property on the highways of California,” said Bakersfield CHP Capt. Levi Miller. “Saving lives is the most important thing we do. We look forward to partnering with the Bakersfield Police Department for future joint enforcement efforts.”