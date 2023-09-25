BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities destroyed 1,121 marijuana plants located in greenhouse structures at a rural location in Rosamond, according to California Department of Fish & Wildlife.

On Sept. 1, a reconnaissance flight found five greenhouse buildings with marijuana being grown inside, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court.

About two weeks later, a warrant was executed on the property. In addition to the plants, 5 pounds of processed marijuana was destroyed, according to the warrant.