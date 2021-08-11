More than 100 pounds of meth, handgun seized: probation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun and other drugs were seized during a probation search in northwest Bakersfield, authorities said.

Officers found the drugs Aug. 3 after making a home call in the 1600 block of Knudsen Avenue, probation officials said. They seized the meth, more than 4 pounds of heroin, more than 3 pounds of processed marijuana, a half-pound of cocaine, more than 100 oxycodone pills, 11 bottles containing 90 Xanax pills each, a 9mm handgun, ammunition and a silencer, according to a probation news release.

The investigation was ongoing.