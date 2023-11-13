BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More details were released Monday on the arrests of two people — one an Arvin police sergeant — after search warrants were served last week at three Kern County homes.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officials say two warrants were served: one seeking the arrest of Francisco Javier Beltran on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl; the other, related to a separate investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of Arvin police Sgt. Delia Reyes.

Beltran was taken into custody and found to be in possession of law enforcement equipment and a reported stolen firearm, according to sheriff’s officials.

Reyes, an associate of Beltran, was off-duty when arrested and placed on paid administrative leave, officials said. She was booked on suspicion of offenses including drug possession, being under the influence of a drug and being under the influence of a drug while in possession of a gun, said Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour.

Bakersfield police Officer DeAngelo Sanchez, 26, shared a home with Reyes, officials said. Although not there when the warrant was served, there was evidence Sanchez was in possession of steroids, officials said. Charges were pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed Sanchez quit the force as deputies searched the home.

Residences on Alta Peake Drive, Gallanos Court and Sandra Drive were searched, according to sheriff’s officials.