BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More details have been released regarding the gunfight that took place on Pine Street last week, injuring a homeowner and a burglary suspect.

According to a probable cause declaration made available Friday, Frederick Minnoy III, Melvin Carter and an unidentified third man were attempting to burglarize a home around 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 when the homeowner returned.

While the homeowner was still in his vehicle, Carter began firing shots that hit the windshield, according to the declaration. The homeowner retrieved a gun and returned fire.

Carter had not previously been identified as the suspect who fired. Both he and Minnoy have been charged with attempted murder, among other offenses.

The suspects got in a vehicle and sped away. Carter was detained at Kern Medical, where he’d been dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the declaration. Minnoy was later found with the suspect vehicle, which had been damaged by multiple bullet strikes, the document says.

A review of cellphone evidence places both Minnoy and Carter in the area at the time of the shooting, the document says.