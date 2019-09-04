More details regarding alleged ‘honor killing’ contained in court documents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon returning home from religious services, Jagjit Singh heard his daughter-in-law talking on the phone.

She spoke loudly and likely didn’t realize Singh had returned home as she talked about her plans to leave her family and marry a man from India, court documents say Singh told police.

The next day, Aug. 26, Singh confronted Sumandeep Kaur Kooner after the rest of the family was left their house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive.

He pleaded with her not to leave the family. Kooner, 37, told him to mind his own business. She grew increasingly angry and insulted him, Singh told police following his arrest in Kooner’s death.

At one point, she threatened to tear her shirt and tell police he tried to rape her, Singh told officers. That’s when he went to his bedroom and grabbed a gun.

Singh returned to the living room and shot her once in the neck, according to court documents. She fell, and he shot her twice more.

“I did not want her to suffer,” Singh told police.

Charged with first-degree murder, Singh told investigators Kooner left him with only two choices after threatening to accuse him of sexual assault: kill her or kill himself.

Police asked if he considered using a lesser level of force to address the disrespect he said she showed him. Singh said a simple beating would not have stopped “the dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.

He said he understood he’s responsible for her death and will go through the court system. But killing her was necessary to maintain his standing within his community, Singh told police.

Held on $1 million bail, Singh is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 2.