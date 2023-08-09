BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five more defendants pleaded no contest earlier this week to charges filed in connection with the brutal beating of a man outside a northwest Bakersfield bar, court records show.

Multiple East Side Crips members were arrested after video of the May 20 assault was posted to social media, police said in court documents. The victim, identified only as a Hispanic man, tried to run but fell and was punched and kicked in the face, eventually knocked unconscious, documents said.

The assault occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Calloway Drive. The victim told police he was attacked after trying to break up an argument between two women.

This week, John Lewis Roby, Milo Lamar Sullivan, Jason Thomas, Lamont English and Victor Alonso Kenney entered no-contest pleas, according to court records. English was sentenced to time served and one year’s probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor assault and gang charges.

The others pleaded no contest to felony charges and are scheduled for sentencing in September.

Previously, defendants Anthony Jay Gage, Johnathan Gage, Darius Lamont Jones and Tenniro Wall Jr. entered no-contest pleas and are scheduled for sentencing later this month, according to court records.

Still facing charges are Anthony Ford Jr. and Bobby Valenzuela, records show. They’re scheduled for a preliminary hearing in September.