More charges filed against woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed additional charges against a woman arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in 2019.

Edith Mata, 25, now faces three felonies related to filing a false insurance claim in addition to two charges of hit and run resulting in injury or death, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 12.

Mata is accused of hitting a bicyclist the evening of Sept. 7, 2019, on Kentucky Street at Gage Street. A second vehicle struck the bicyclist while he was down in the roadway. That driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The bicyclist, Maximiliano Guerrero, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a passenger side mirror belonging to a silver Kia Rio and a windshield wiper at the scene.

Six months later, an anonymous caller told police Mata reported a silver Kia Rio stolen to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office a day after the crash. Investigators examined photos the sheriff’s office took after recovering the vehicle and noticed the car was missing parts consistent with those found at the crash scene.

Police confronted Mata and she admitted to driving the Rio and leaving the crash scene, according to court filings. She told investigators she was sober at the time and left because she was scared.