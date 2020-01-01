More charges filed against accused kidnapper Matthew Queen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kidnapping suspect Matthew Queen, accused of multiple crimes and held in custody since July, was charged Christmas Eve with six more felonies, according to court records.

The new charges against the 43-year-old include two counts each of possession of an assault rifle, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Thursday.

With the new charges, Queen is now being held on a total of $1,075,000 bail, according to records.

Most of the charges against Queen are firearm-related, but he also faces charges of assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, burglary and kidnapping.

Among the prior allegations against Queen are that he forced a woman into an orchard at gunpoint in 2018 and threatened to kill her.

The woman told detectives Queen held an AR-15 to her head and questioned her about his then-girlfriend, Baylee Despot, being faithful to him.

Despot later went missing in April 2018. She had been living at Queen’s Rosedale home along with Queen’s wife and mother.

Law enforcement has not named Queen as a suspect in the disappearances of Despot or Micah Holsonbake, another person who knew Queen and who went missing in April 2018.

Holsonbake’s arm was found in a duffel bag in the Kern River. He’s presumed dead.