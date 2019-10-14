Monrovia man pleads not guilty to murder in death of former Bakersfield woman

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing a woman who previously lived in Bakersfield pleaded not guilty last week to a capital murder charge, according to KNBC.

Robert Anthony Camou, 28, is charged in the death of Amanda Kathleen Custer, a 2006 graduate of Liberty High School.

Prosecutors will decide whether to seek the death penalty against him.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will the morning of July 29 by Camou from the home they shared in Monrovia.

Witnesses reported seeing Camou load Custer into the trunk of a Toyota Prius where blood was found in the cargo hatch, according to KNBC.

Her body has not been found.

Camou was facing domestic violence charges involving Custer at the time of her disappearance.