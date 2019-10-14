Monrovia man pleads not guilty to murder in death of former Bakersfield woman

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

Amanda Kathleen Custer, 31. / Photo: KNBC

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing a woman who previously lived in Bakersfield pleaded not guilty last week to a capital murder charge, according to KNBC.

Robert Anthony Camou, 28, is charged in the death of Amanda Kathleen Custer, a 2006 graduate of Liberty High School.

Prosecutors will decide whether to seek the death penalty against him.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will the morning of July 29 by Camou from the home they shared in Monrovia.

Witnesses reported seeing Camou load Custer into the trunk of a Toyota Prius where blood was found in the cargo hatch, according to KNBC.

Her body has not been found.

Camou was facing domestic violence charges involving Custer at the time of her disappearance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County In Depth

More Kern County In Depth

Pop Kern

More Pop Kern

Today's Walk - With Valley Baptist Church

Medical Updates info

Heart Health Assessment
Heart Health Assessment
Healthy Hearts Live Longer
This Heart Health Assessment is designed to help you assess and identify your potential risk for heart disease.

Heart Health Assessment
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment
Understand Your Risk
Know your risk by taking Dignity Health's online Breast Cancer Risk Assessment.

Heart Health Assessment
Stroke Risk Assessment
When Minutes Matter
Our Stroke Risk Assessment will help evaluate your cardiovascular health and identify those medical or lifestyle conditions that may put you at risk for a stroke.

Heart Health Assessment
Diabetes Risk Assessment
Know Your Numbers
Our Diabetes Risk Assessment will help you determine your risk for developing the disease and the steps you can take to prevent it.

Heart Health Assessment
Joint Pain Assessment
Feel Like Your Old Self Again
Take our Joint Pain Assessment and take the first step toward a life without pain.

Latest News

More Local News