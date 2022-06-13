BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office.

KCSO said deputies were called out to the 400 block of S. Real Road at 5:02 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a stab wound. When deputies arrived, they found a 71-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s 38-year-old son was detained as KCSO further investigates the incident, officials said.