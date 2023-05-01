BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mass shootings happen frequently in the United States, and by one report, the U.S. is on pace to record the most mass killings in a single year.

And shootings, whether they are premeditated or random acts, are reported frequently in Kern County to law enforcement.

In Kern County, there have been multiple mass shootings reported within the last several years.

According to a definition by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks shootings from law enforcement and media reports, a “mass shooting” is a shooting that wounds at least four people in a single incident at the same general time and location.

Sunday’s mass killing in Mojave is just one of several mass shootings in Kern County over the last decade.

2016 south Bakersfield party shooting

One person died after being struck by a stray bullet that came from a shooter that opened fire on partygoers wounding 14 others in south Bakersfield.

The shooting happened following a fight at a party on July 16, 2016 at a home on Stephens Drive. Miguel Bravo was inside his apartment when he was struck by a stray bullet. Bravo was found dead near his apartment door a few days later.

A relative told 17 News, Bravo liked to sleep by the door because it was the coolest place in his apartment.

Man kills 5, then self in 2018

Javier Casarez killed five people including his estranged wife amid an ongoing divorce on Sept. 12, 2018.

Casarez committed the shootings in two locations in south Bakersfield. Casarez likely forced his estranged wife to go to a trucking business and shot a 50-year-old man, then killed his wife. Officials said Casarez then chased down and killed another man who tried to run from the scene.

Casarez then went to a home on Breckenridge Road and killed two people — a 57-year-old man and his 30-year-old daughter — before shooting and killing himself at an auto mechanic shop while confronted by sheriff’s deputies.

Court documents indicated Casarez believed his wife was having an affair.

6 wounded in house party in 2020

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said six people were wounded in a shooting during a house party on Pioneer Drive on April 11, 2020. A 14-year-old girl and five adults were wounded.

The victims all had non-life threatening wounds, officials said.

KCSO said the party was attended by about 400 people when shots rang out. Investigators believed at least one partygoer fired back at the shooters. No one at the party cooperated with investigators.

5 teens wounded in 2020 apartment shooting

A little more than a month later, five teens were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on West Columbus Street in Bakersfield on May 18, 2020.

A shooter fired approximately 20 to 30 rounds from outside the apartment the teens were in.

5 people, including sheriff’s deputy, killed in Wasco in 2021

Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., shot and killed three family members and Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Philip Campas during a standoff in Wasco on July 25, 2021.

Ramirez killed his wife, and 17- and 24-year-old sons, officials said. Campas was shot when he tried to enter the First Street home in an attempt to rescue the others who were shot. Campas died at Kern Medical.

Law enforcement shot and killed Ramirez in a shootout outside the home.

4 people wounded in Lone Oak Lounge shooting in 2022

Four people were wounded in a shooting inside Lone Oak Lounge on Jan. 29, 2022.

Documents obtained by 17 News stated three Earlimart men went to the bar on Rosedale Highway and one of them fired a weapon during a fight.

The incident prompted a massive response from the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people struck by gunfire were hospitalized.

Jesus Manjarrez pleaded not guilty to multiple counts related to the shooting including attempted murder.