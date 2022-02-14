Modesto man arrested in Kern County for abducting his 3 children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Modesto man was arrested in connection in Kern County Friday, for allegedly forcibly abducting his three young children, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, CHP was alerted to a “Be-On-the-Lookout” for a suspect for who had abducted his children ages 2, 4, 6, and had fled in a stolen vehicle, according to CHP. The vehicle was described as a Blue Nissan Murano traveling southbound on Interstate 5 in the Lebec area.

The California Highway Patrol, Fort Tejon Officers searched the area and located the vehicle as it was traveling on I-5 south of Quail Lake, according to CHP. Officers conducted a stop on the vehicle and arrested Shawn Daniel Martinez, 30, without incident. The three children were unharmed and returned to their mother.

Martinez was booked into the Kern County Jail and is facing charges related to possessing a stolen vehicle, according to CHP. He also had two warrants from outside Kern County. The Modesto Police Department will be handling the investigation related to the abduction and other related charges.

Martinez is being held on a $180,000 bail and is due in court for the Kern County offenses Tuesday.