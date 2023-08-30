BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury returned a mixed verdict against a 20-year-old man accused of pointing a rifle at deputies and driving under the influence in Wasco.

This week, a jury found Edgar Jovany Medina guilty of DUI-related offenses, misdemeanor resisting arrest and carrying a loaded gun without registration but hung on charges of attempted murder, assault with a gun on an officer and attempted shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, court records show. Jurors acquitted him of felony resisting arrest.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 27, with a trial date on the hung charges scheduled in October, according to the Superior Court website.

Around 7 a.m. on May 8 of last year, deputies found a man, later identified as Medina, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle blocking the roadway in the 1700 block of Broadway Street, according to a court filing. Deputies said Medina pointed a rifle at them but the gun jammed. Medina was arrested after a foot chase.

The filing says Medina showed multiple signs of being under the influence, including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes and lack of balance. He has a prior conviction for driving under the influence.