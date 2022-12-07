BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man of attempted murder for intentionally ramming his truck into the home of someone with whom he’d argued.

The jury deliberated five hours before finding Gustavo Lopez not guilty of attempted murder and burglary, according to the Public Defender’s office. But the jury convicted Lopez of assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and felony vandalism, as well as misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and driving without a license.

Lopez, 47, faces 14 years in prison at his sentencing next month and will likely be ordered to pay restitution for “significant” structural damage caused to the home, defense attorneys said.

It’s alleged Lopez argued with someone early July 31 on Ogden Street in East Bakersfield then “rammed and reversed his truck” five times into the person’s living room, according to the Public Defender’s office.

Several people, including a child, were home at the time but no one was injured, according to the Public Defender’s office.

“You don’t get to ram your truck into someone’s house, but there was clearly no intent to kill,” Deputy Public Defender Janice Kim said.