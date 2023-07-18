BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of punching his mother and tearing down the security screen door on her house has been acquitted of two strike charges and found guilty of felony vandalism and three misdemeanors, according to court records and attorneys.

Kenneth Musick faces a maximum of two years in jail following Friday’s verdict, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s Office. He had faced seven years and four months in prison if convicted as charged.

Musick, 53, was a homeless stroke victim receiving disability benefits which his mother had been getting, according to the Public Defender’s office. On Dec. 8, 2022, he went to her home, argued about the money and left.

Upon returning a couple hours later, Musick and his mother got into another argument during which he allegedly hit her on the face and back and struck her fiancé on the shoulder, then kicked and ripped down her screen door, according to a Public Defender’s release.

A jury acquitted Musick of felony burglary and criminal threats charges and of violating a restraining order, and convicted him of felony vandalism and misdemeanor counts of injuring an elder adult, battery and disobeying a court order, records show.

Deputy Public Defender Jacob Evans said Musick is a good person who found himself in terrible circumstances.

“The jury saw that those exaggerated allegations weren’t true, even if Mr. Musick wasn’t entirely blameless,” Evans said in the release. “Our jury system sits as a constitutional check against the government’s efforts to exaggerate a mole hill into a mountain.”